First Warning Forecast: Back to the 70s, Showers this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days in the 70s to end the week. Tracking showers to end the weekend.

Watch out for a few areas of fog this morning. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s today, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

The warm stretch continues to end the work week. Highs will reach the low 70s on Friday with cooler air pushing in near the Chesapeake Bay and warmer air to the south and west. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

WTKR News 3

Highs will linger in the 70s this weekend, upper 70s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. We are tracking a cold front that will bring in showers on Sunday into early next week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR