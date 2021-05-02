Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Back to the 80s today, still dry with low humidity...

Sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend, along with warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs today will be in the mid 80s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. High clouds will increase throughout the day but rain is expected to hold off until Monday. It'll be breezy today with southwest winds 15 to 20+ mph.

Our next weather maker arrives Monday. We'll start the day mostly cloudy but showers and storms will move in after lunchtime. Storms will have the ability to produce locally heavy rainfall. Best timing for the storms will be between 2 and 7 pm. Widespread severe weather is not expected Monday but one or two storms could be strong with small hail and/or damaging winds. Highs Monday will be warm and in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be the hottest and most humid day of the week. Highs will soar to the low 90s, nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Tuesday looks dry before our next cold front arrives Wednesday which will increase our chance of rain.