First Warning Forecast: Back to the 90s today, Severe storm threat Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling more like summer with highs in the 90s. Tracking showers and storms for Thursday and Friday. Cooler and less humid this weekend.

Highs will return to the low and mid 90s this afternoon, 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a stray shower/storm possible this afternoon to evening.

More rain and storms will move in with a cold front for Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday evening to night. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with a higher risk to the north and lower risk to the south. Scattered showers will linger for Friday. Temperatures will also drop behind the front, from the mid 90s on Thursday to the low 80s on Friday.

WTKR News 3

It will feel a bit more like spring this weekend. Highs will dip to the upper 70s and low 80s with lower humidity. We will see partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Evening Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A large area of disturbed weather located near the Yucatan Peninsula is interacting with an upper-level trough over the Gulf of Mexico and producing a broad region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for gradual development, and this system is likely to become a tropical depression by the weekend as it moves northeast into the northwestern Caribbean Sea, southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and crosses the Florida Peninsula.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

