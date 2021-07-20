First Warning Forecast: Back to the 90s with storms Wednesday

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low 70s.

It'll be even hotter Wednesday. Highs will climb to the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. We'll start the day with mainly cloudy skies but see gradual clearing through lunchtime. This will set the stage for showers and storms to develop late in the afternoon across the Peninsulas and Eastern shore. Storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Storms will move south across the area through the evening and then we'll dry out Wednesday night.

More sunshine will break out starting Thursday as highs will be a bit cooler and in the mid 80s. We'll end the work week with isolated storms Friday with highs in the upper 80s. The weekend will feature isolated storm chances with highs in the mid 80s and low 90s.

