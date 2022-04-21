First Warning Forecast: Back to the mid 70s Friday, 80s this weekend

First Warning Forecast:

Back to the mid 70s Friday with 80s on the way this weekend. A dry end to the week, tracking rain for next week.

Highs will climb to the mid 70s for Friday with more sunshine mixing in. Winds will remain light, and we stay dry.

Get ready for a nice weekend! Expect areas of sea fog early along our coastal waters Saturday, with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon and highs in the mid 70s. The pick of the weekend will be Sunday as we warm to the low 80s on (about 10 degrees above normal) with mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in with a cold front on Tuesday. As of now, expect showers and storms Tuesday afternoon to evening. Highs will drop from the low 80s on Monday to the low 70s on Wednesday, behind the cold front.