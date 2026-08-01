First Warning Forecast: Beautiful Saturday, storms return next week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start off mostly sunny, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies emerging during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph. Overnight skies will be partly cloudy, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and more humid. We'll see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the late morning and continue to pop up throughout the afternoon, with a 40% chance of rain expected. Dew points will reach the mid 70s, leading to heat indices in the upper 90s. Overnight Sunday will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms will continue, becoming more widespread towards the morning. On and off showers and storms are expected throughout the day Monday. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s, with winds out of the S at 10-20 mph. Around half an inch of rain is expected.

Showers and storms will continue Tuesday, with rain starting to taper off by Tuesday night and only isolated storms expected Wednesday and Thursday. Humid conditions will remain, with dew points in the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday. Drier weather returns by the end of next week as high pressure moves back into the region.

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