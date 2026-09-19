First Warning Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead, rain next week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out warm and muggy. We'll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies along with seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It will be a bit humid, along with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Dry conditions are expected, with just a 10% chance of a stray shower. Overnight we'll see mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow will be another great day for the NAS Oceana Air Show, with sunshine to start followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s, with winds out of the SE at 5-10 mph. Dry conditions are expected again, along with slightly lower humidity. Clouds will increase overnight, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday will feature isolated showers and storms in the morning followed by scattered storms during the afternoon. The chance of rain is 60%, with more rain chances expected over the course of next week. High temperatures will reach the low 80s. Tuesday will feature on and off rain/storms, with a 70% chance of rain. High temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to around 80. Showers and storms will likely stick around into Wednesday as well, with windy conditions developing Wednesday and Thursday.

The coastal low responsible for the rain and wind will start to depart on Thursday. There is some uncertainty on the timing of the storm's departure, but right now it looks like conditions should be improving by Thursday afternoon, with dry conditions arriving by Friday.

TROPICS:

An area of interest near the Azores in the Central Atlantic has an 80% chance of development. This area will not impact the US even if it does develop, and our quiet hurricane season continues.

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