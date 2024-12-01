First Warning Forecast: Below normal temperatures continue this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A cold front just to our west could lead to some spotty showers this evening but high pressure just south of the area will be keeping us mainly dry. Overnight lows will be in the 30s tonight with many locations below freezing.

High temperatures Monday will be in the low 40s. The breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Overnight lows will be in the high 20s but the wind chill will cause it to feel close to the teens.

Temperatures briefly rebound back into the 50s this week but as we head into the upcoming weekend, we'll be back in the 40s.

