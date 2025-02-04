First Warning Forecast: Big temperature swings, Midweek showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Big temperature swings through midweek. Tracking showers Wednesday PM to Thursday AM.
A nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 60s, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. A bit breezy today with winds turning from west to north at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.
Much cooler tomorrow! Temperatures will sneak into the low 40s, 20+ degrees cooler than today. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers building in through the afternoon to evening.
Showers continue Thursday morning, tapering off by midday. Temperatures will rebound to the low 60s and it will be breezy again.
Friday looks like another great day (for early February) with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s.
Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/N 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-10
Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR