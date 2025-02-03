First Warning Forecast: Big temperature swings this week, Tracking midweek rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warmer start to the week. Tracking rain and big temperature swings through midweek.

A nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 60s, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds again tomorrow with highs in the low 60s. A bit breezy tomorrow with winds turning from west to north at 10 to 15 mph.

Big temperatures swings to end the workweek. Highs will drop to the mid 40s on Wednesday, jump to the upper 60s on Thursday, and settle in the upper 50s on Friday. Showers will move in Wednesday evening and continue for Thursday. Rain should move out overnight Thursday to Friday morning.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W/N 10-15

