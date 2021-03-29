First Warning Forecast:

Big warm-up on the way, upper 70s by Wednesday...

We will see sunny skies today with temperatures reaching the low 60s, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday and near normal for this time of year. It will still be windy this morning, but winds will slowly relax through the day.

Tonight will feature clear skies with lows in the low 40s.

We will warm to the upper 60s tomorrow. Sunshine will continue with a few extra clouds moving in during the afternoon. Winds will start to pick up again tomorrow.

Another round of rain and storms will move in Wednesday to Thursday. The biggest chances will be Wednesday PM to Thursday AM. Strong to severe storms are possible. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s on Wednesday but fall to the 50s on Thursday behind a cold front.

Friday will be sunny, chilly, and windy. Highs will only reach the upper 40s on Friday, but it will feel more like the 30s with strong NW winds. Sunshine will continue for the weekend as we warm to the 50s and 60s.

