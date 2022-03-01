First Warning Forecast: Big warmup ahead, highs in the 40s, 60s, 70s and 80s!

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

We've got quite the temperature forecast over the next few days. If you enjoyed today's low 60s, it'll even warmer Wednesday and with highs near 70 degrees. That's more than 15 degrees above normal for this time of year! Thursday highs will be slightly cooler and in the mid 60s before Friday arrives and it's back to the 40s. All of this before we soar to the mid 60s Saturday, mid 70s Sunday and 80 on Monday!

WTKR Weather

Now is the time to get that car wash you've been putting off. Even with a cold front moving through the region Thursday to Friday, rain chances will be slim through the weekend.

WTKR Weather

Speaking of the weekend, a warm front will lift north through the area starting Saturday. This will lead to mainly cloudy skies Saturday and partly cloudy skies Sunday and a chance of a few showers. Rain chance this weekend remains at 20%.