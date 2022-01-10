First Warning Forecast: Bitterly cold tonight, wind chills in teens & single digits

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight will be a very cold night. Skies will be clear as temperatures plummet to the low to mid 20s. Thanks to a blustery north wind between 10 and 20+ mph, wind chills will be as cold as the teens and single digits by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. We will see lots of sunshine tomorrow, but temperatures will struggle to break the freezing point. Expect wind chill values in the 20s by the afternoon.

Sunshine will continue for Wednesday, and we will warm to the mid 40s, still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. More clouds will mix in for Thursday with a spotty shower possible. Highs will reach the upper 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies and mid 40s on Friday.