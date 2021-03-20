First Warning Forecast: Spring is here, warmer next week

First Warning Forecast:

It's officially spring!

Spring begins today, yet warmer temperatures are lagging behind schedule. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine during the afternoon hours. Highs near 50 Saturday with most areas pinned down into the 40s due to wind driven air off the cooler waters. Northeast wind at 10-10 mph and gusts upwards of 30 mph.

Warming nicely into Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s... A stray shower along Outer Banks is possible during the late afternoon hours. Rain chances will continue to build into Monday as the system lifts into our area. Another note, 50s on Monday and 70s by Friday with each day warmer than the previous one.