First Warning Forecast: Brief break in soggy conditions, more rain this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The afternoon is off to a gray start, but it won’t end that way.

Isolated showers move through with a passing cold front. The cloud cover breaks after lunch time. High temperatures jump up to the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Saturday will be cloudy to start with showers, mainly in North Carolina. By the afternoon we’ll be dry with a thinner layer of cloud cover.

Sunday will feature on and off scattered showers throughout the majority of the day. As we get closer to nightfall, temperatures hover near freezing, which will allow for a switch to mixed precipitation and snow for some. Because the ground will already be so saturated, accumulation will be difficult so little to none is expected.

Drier and cooler conditions return through the middle of next week. More rain arrives on Thursday.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar