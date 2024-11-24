First Warning Forecast: Brief warm-up before coldest air so far arrives

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures to start the week will be just below 70 degrees. High temperatures Monday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s. The first batch of showers arrives Tuesday morning.

A strong cold front will be bringing scattered showers late Thursday night. The rain will linger into early Friday morning. Behind the cold front, highs are forecast to fall into the upper 40s. Overnight lows for several days at the end of the week will be at or around freezing.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, there will be below normal temperatures for the rest of the month and heading into the beginning of December.

