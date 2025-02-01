First Warning Forecast: Buckle up, temperature rollercoaster this week!

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will fall to near freezing tonight underneath mainly clear conditions. Your Sunday morning will be chilly albeit mostly sunny. Clouds will begin filling in from west to east throughout the late morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s.

A few spotty showers will be possible overnight Sunday and into Monday mainly for northeast North Carolina. The beginning of the work week will remain mainly dry. Temperatures see-saw back and forth between the 50s and 60s.

Unstable weather returns late week with scattered showers possible.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

