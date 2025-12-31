Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Building clouds and 30s to ring in the new year

Wednesday Morning Weather Webcast
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A chilly start to the new year. Next rain chance on Saturday.

Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and a wind chill in the low 20s. After some clouds early this morning we will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will build in for New Year’s Eve with temperatures falling into the 30s as we kick off 2026.

Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s for Thursday. We will warm to near 50 on Friday.

An area of low pressure is expected to track to our south on Saturday, pushing some rain toward the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will remain in the mid 40s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-15
Tonight: Building Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 10-15
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

