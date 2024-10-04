First Warning Forecast: Building clouds today, Back to sunshine this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and 70s this weekend. Cooler and lower humidity next week.

Look for building clouds today, mostly sunny in the morning, partly cloudy by midday, mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

The weekend forecast looks good. Expect highs in the upper 70s on Saturday with clearing skies. Lots of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

A few showers are possible on Monday as a cold front moves through. That front will also bring in even cooler and less humid air for midweek. Highs will drop from near 80 on Monday to the low 70s on Tuesday.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tropical Update

Kirk is now a category 4 hurricane over the central tropical Atlantic. A general NW to north motion is expected through the weekend. Kirk is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible early Friday, but steady weakening is expected after that.

Tropical Storm Leslie moving slowly over the eastern tropical Atlantic. A continued west to NW motion is expected during the next few days. Steady strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Leslie is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Some gradual development is possible while the low moves slowly east to northeast. A tropical or subtropical depression or storm could form during the early to middle part of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

