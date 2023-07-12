First Warning Forecast: Building heat and humidity, Storms return later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity. Several days with a heat index in the triple digits.

Another small step warmer today with highs in the low 90s. The humidity is still (relatively) low, keeping the heat index in the mid to upper 90s. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Highs will reach the mid 90s tomorrow with increasing humidity, pushing the heat index to near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible.

Rain and storm chances will go up on Friday, mainly in the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will return to the low 90s, but humidity continues to build, keeping the afternoon heat index at 100+.

We remain in a very summer-like weather pattern as we go through the weekend. Highs will linger in the low to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index to 105+. Scattered showers and storms are possible both days (40% chance).

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A small area of low pressure located more than 500 miles ENE of Bermuda continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms well to the south of its center. Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for some development of this system, and a subtropical or tropical depression or storm could form during the next few days while the system moves generally east. By the weekend, the low should turn north bringing the system over cooler waters, potentially limiting additional development.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

