First Warning Forecast: Building heat and humidity today and tracking Elsa

First Warning Forecast:

Today will be another pleasant day for any outdoor plans. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in around 90 degrees. Slim chance of a pop-up shower today. If you're headed to the water, expect 1-2 foot waves in the Chesapeake Bay and 2-3 foot waves in the Atlantic Ocean. The Atlantic does have a moderate rip current risk.

Tuesday will be hotter and will feature temperatures in the low to mid 90s and increased humidity. Still dry with plenty of sunshine though. Wednesday is when our weather pattern begins to shift.

The high pressure system keeping our weather nice this weekend and into next week will move offshore, Elsa will approach from the southwest, and a system will begin approaching from the northwest. Being between all that activity, clouds begin to increase Wednesday. Right now, it looks like most areas remain dry Wednesday, but a few isolated storms can't be ruled out Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will still be hot in the low 90s.

Elsa tracks through our portion of the east coast Thursday. Whether its center will pass right over us or to the east of us is still uncertain. Regardless, it looks close enough to us to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy downpours at times throughout the entire day and night Thursday. It will also cool our temperatures down briefly to the mid 80s Thursday.