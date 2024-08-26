First Warning Forecast: Building heat & humidity this week, Heat index to 100+

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A return to heat and humidity this week. Tracking showers and storms, especially later in the week.

Back to school for several local school districts this morning and we will start with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will warm to the upper 80s this afternoon with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be slim during the day, but an isolated shower/storm could move through overnight.

Warming up and building humidity for midweek. Highs will climb to near 90 on Tuesday and to the mid 90s on Wednesday. Afternoon heat index values will reach the triple digits on Wednesday.

Our rain chances will go up a bit for the end the work week. Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday afternoons. Highs will slip back into the 80s to end the week.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Isolated Shower/Storm. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

