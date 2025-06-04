First Warning Forecast: Building humidity and multiple rain chances to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and 80s again today. Tracking rain to end the week and for the weekend.

Another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s, warmer than yesterday and a small step above normal for this time of year.

Highs will linger near 80 to end the work week, but the humidity will increase. An area of low pressure is expected to develop along the Carolina coast Thursday to Friday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers (higher rain chances in NC, lower in VA).

Showers and storms return for the weekend as a cold front moves through the region. The biggest rain/storm chance will be Saturday afternoon to evening. Highs will warm to the upper 80s on Saturday, then dip to the low 80s on Sunday. It will still be humid through the weekend.

Highs in the 80s, humidity, and an unsettled weather pattern will stick around for the start of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Building Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Trees)

UV Index: 9 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low-pressure area is forecast to form near the southeastern U.S. coast during the next couple of days. If the low spends time offshore, it could gradually develop some subtropical or tropical characteristics late this week while moving northeast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

