First Warning Forecast: Building rain chances at the start of the week

Sunday will start out partly cloudy and cool. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 40s and 50s. A few areas could dip into the upper 30s though no frost is expected due to the dry air mass in place.

By the afternoon we'll warm to highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll see building clouds throughout the day and a few isolated showers are possible Sunday evening with highest rain chances late Sunday night.

Overnight and as we head into Monday morning, there will be scattered showers. We're not looking at racking up a ton of rainfall but we'll take what we can get with most of the area in a moderate drought at the moment.

High temperatures this week start out mild in the low to mid 70s but we'll spend the rest of the week around average in the low to mid 60s.

