First Warning Forecast: Calmer conditions Thursday with sunshine, tidal flooding still possible

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening we'll see some minor to moderate tidal flooding around 6 PM across vulnerable areas. Any clouds along the coast will clear out tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s further inland.

Thursday will be less windy and sunny, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the N at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. More minor tidal flooding is possible during the morning and evening high tides. We'll see clear skies last overnight, with lows dropping into the 50s and 40s further inland.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cool, with high temperatures taking a step back into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-15 mph, with some nuisance to minor tidal flooding still possible. On Saturday we'll see some more clouds move into the area, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies expected. High temperatures will stay in the 60s this weekend, with mostly dry conditions expected. A stray shower or two are possible on the Outer Banks this weekend, where mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected.

Next week we'll see dry and sunny conditions return, with high temperatures staying comfortably cool in the upper 60s and low 60s.

TROPICS:

The Nor'easter that's still churning off our coastline is now up to a 70% chance of developing into a subtropical storm. A core of thunderstorms is evident on satellite, and the system has shed its fronts away from the center of the low. These are characteristics of a subtropical storm and may continue to intensify tonight or tomorrow, resulting in a brief "Subtropical Storm Josephine". In terms of impacts, the name changes nothing. The storm will continue to move away from us, bringing strong winds and coastal flooding further up the east coast.

Plus, a 10% chance of development has been given to a new area of interest near Bermuda.

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