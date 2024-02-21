First Warning Forecast: Chilly again today, 60s and showers to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to near 60 to end the work week. Tracking showers for Friday morning. Another warming trend next week.

Our cool stretch continues with highs in the upper 40s again today. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a bit of a NW breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

A step warmer to end the work week. Highs will climb to the upper 50s on Thursday, and near 60 on Friday. Clouds will build in on Thursday with showers moving in early Friday morning. Showers will move out and skies will start to clear Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks nice, but cooler. Highs will dip to the upper 40s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Get ready for another warming trend early next week. Highs in the mid 60s on Monday and upper 60s on Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-15

