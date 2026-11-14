First Warning Forecast: Chilly and breezy conditions expected this weekend

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out chilly with many neighbors in the 30s Saturday morning. High temperatures will be below normal, in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be gusty out of the NW at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. We'll see sunshine this morning followed by partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Overnight skies will clear with lows dropping back down into the 30s, some frost is likely inland.

Tomorrow will be another chilly one with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s. We'll see lighter winds Sunday, out of the W at 5-15 mph. We'll see sunny skies early followed by partly cloudy skies during the afternoon once again. Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures staying in the low to mid 50s.

Dry weather will continue next week, with mostly sunny skies staying in place Tuesday and Wednesday along with low chances for rain. High temperatures will slowly creep up towards the middle of next week, with highs returning to the 60s Wednesday and mid 60s returning by Friday.

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