First Warning Forecast: Chilly and windy again today, Warming to the 70s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** FREEZE WARNING until 9 AM for a large portion of the Southside and eastern NC.

WTKR News 3

*** FREEZE WARNING from 1 AM to 9 AM Thursday for a large portion of the Southside and eastern NC.

A chilly and windy midweek. Warming to the 60s and 70s to end the week. Tracking rain to start the weekend.

Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the low 30s. It will feel more like the 20s with strong NW winds. We will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the low 50s. It will be windy all day with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

WTKR News 3

Cold again Thursday morning with temperatures in the 30s. Winds will be much lighter tomorrow so wind chill will be less of a factor. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will kick up again on Friday, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances will go up overnight to Saturday morning as a cold front moves through. Colder air will move in behind the front. Highs will drop to the low 60s on Saturday and the upper 40s on Sunday. It will be windy again this weekend, NW at 10 to 20 mph

WTKR News 3

Today: Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Clear, Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW/SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

