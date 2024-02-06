First Warning Forecast: Chilly and windy with tidal flooding, Warmer end to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chilly and windy midweek. Watch out for tidal flooding. Warming up to end the week.

Highs will only reach the mid 40s today and tomorrow, but it will feel more like the upper 30s. NE winds will reach 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph. The persistent NE winds will trigger localized flooding near times of high tide as well as rough surf and the potential for overwash on the Outer Banks.

WTKR News 3

The wind will relax, and temperatures start to climb for the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 50s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. More clouds on Friday with highs near 60. We will warm to the low and mid 60s this weekend with a mix of clouds and spotty showers.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

