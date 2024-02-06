Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Chilly and windy with tidal flooding, Warmer end to the week

wx-Clouds 4.png
Tide Times - Sewells Point.png
ADI Wind Forecast.png
ADI Wind Gust Forecast.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:54 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 04:54:06-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A chilly and windy midweek. Watch out for tidal flooding. Warming up to end the week.

Highs will only reach the mid 40s today and tomorrow, but it will feel more like the upper 30s. NE winds will reach 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph. The persistent NE winds will trigger localized flooding near times of high tide as well as rough surf and the potential for overwash on the Outer Banks.

Tide Times - Sewells Point.png

The wind will relax, and temperatures start to climb for the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 50s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. More clouds on Friday with highs near 60. We will warm to the low and mid 60s this weekend with a mix of clouds and spotty showers.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-20G30
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 10-20G30
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sports

News 3's Road to Las Vegas