First Warning Forecast: Chilly Friday night and a gorgeous weekend ahead

First Warning Forecast:

Another chilly night and a gorgeous weekend ahead with highs in the 70s!

After a comfortable evening, temperatures will plummet again to the 40s by sunrise Saturday morning. Skies will be mostly clear, and winds will be light..

We will warm to the mid 70s on Saturday with a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible, but most of the area will be dry. More clouds will build in on Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible, but most will just see the extra clouds.

Rain is more likely early next weekend. Expect scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will climb next week, from near 70 on Monday to near 80 by Thursday.

