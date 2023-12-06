First Warning Forecast: Chilly showers today, Warming trend to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers for Wednesday and a bigger rain chance for Sunday. Temperatures climbing from the 40s to the 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies this morning with scattered showers. Rain chances will drop, and clouds will start to clear out in the afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s today. Winds will also pick up, gusting to 20+ mph in the afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

Sunny and chilly on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. We will warm back to the 50s on Friday.

Even warmer air returns this weekend with highs in the 60s to near 70. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Rain will move in and the wind will crank up with a cold front on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Today: AM Showers, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-20

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW/SW 5-15

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

