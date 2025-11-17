First Warning Forecast: Chilly start to the week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start off cool in the upper 30s and 40s along with light winds and clear skies. Winds will pick up by the late morning hours, with NW winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. We'll see plenty of sunshine today along with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 30s to low 40s, with clear skies and calmer winds expected. It will be a bit rough on the ocean, and a small craft advisory is in place through 4 pm.

Tomorrow will be sunny to start with increasing clouds throughout the day. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 50s with winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph. Overnight clouds will move in with showers expected. We'll see showers last through Wednesday morning, with drying and clearing expected by Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will reach the lower 60s, with winds out of the N at 10-15 mph.

Dry conditions will return on Thursday with clouds increasing into Friday. Another chance of rain will move in on Saturday, with scattered showers possible throughout the day.

