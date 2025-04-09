First Warning Forecast: Chilly & sunny today, tracking storms late-week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, high temperatures will be below normal despite plenty of sunshine. High temperatures only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Clear skies persist into the overnight hours allowing low temperatures to fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

More clouds build in Thursday ahead of our next storm system. A few showers will be possible late Thursday night and into early Friday morning. As the cold front drops in, a line of showers and storms will move through Friday afternoon and evening. North east North Carolina is under a level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat with damaging wind gusts and large hail possible.

We dry out Saturday morning. The weekend will be much cooler than last with highs only in the low 60s. Rain chances will be low. There will be a mix of sun and clouds both weekend days with a little more sunshine on Sunday. Warmer conditions return by the start of the following work week.

