First Warning Forecast: Chilly today, Warming to the 70s this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chilly midweek. Lots of sunshine to end the week. Warming back to the 70s by the weekend.

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are ranging from the 40s near to coast to the 20s inland. Highs will reach the mid 50s this afternoon. We will see lots of sunshine today with winds relaxing.

Expect lots of sunshine to end the week with a slow warming trend. Highs will reach the 60s on Friday and the low 70s for the weekend.

Our next rain chance is set to move in Tuesday to Wednesday with a cold front.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Tracking a trough of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for some development of this disturbance over the next couple of days before it moves inland over Central America by this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

