First Warning Forecast: Chilly Wednesday, slowly warming back up to end the week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be chilly with high temperatures in the low 50s along with clear skies and breezy conditions expected. Winds will be out of the NE 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s once again, with upper 30s possible inland.

Tomorrow will be a step warmer, with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s along with lighter winds. We'll see partly cloudy skies along with winds out of the E at 10-15 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 40s.

As we head towards the weekend temperatures will head back towards the upper 60s to mid 70s. Mainly dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week, with just a low end chance of a shower on Saturday. Next week temperatures jump into the 80s!

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