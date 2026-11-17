Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Tonight we'll see clear skies with light winds with temperatures dropping into the 30s and upper 20s for isolated neighborhoods. The Leonid Meteor Shower peaks tonight, the best viewing opportunity will be just before dawn!

Tomorrow will start out sunny and chilly, with temperatures quickly rebounding into the 50s by mid-morning and high temperatures reaching the low 60s by the afternoon. Sunny skies will stay in place all day long with light winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be chilly, dropping back into the 30s.

Thursday will feature the return of some clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures will take another step in the warm direction, with highs reaching the mid 60s. Dry conditions are expected once again, with some more clouds building over the region as we head into Friday. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s.

Clouds will continue to build on Saturday as a coastal storm develops to our south. It'll be warm with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70. On Sunday we'll see some showers move in as a strong low-pressure system moves to our east. The current forecast is for a glancing blow rather than a direct hit, with showers, clouds, and breezy conditions along with the chance for some minor tidal flooding. There is still some uncertainty with this forecast, and a more impactful scenario is still possible, so stay tuned for updates!

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