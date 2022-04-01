First Warning Forecast: Clearing and windy today, Tracking showers this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool down and a chance for showers this weekend. More rain and another warmup next week.

Look for a slow clearing trend today, leftover clouds this morning to sunshine later this afternoon. Temperatures will linger in the 60s all day. It will still be windy today with west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 35 mph. Winds will relax tonight with mainly clear skies and lows in the 40s.

Expect lots of sunshine to start the weekend. Clouds will build in late Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Tracking a round of showers for early Sunday morning. As of now, rain is expected before 8 AM then we will return to sunshine by Sunday afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 60s.

A nice start to next week with sunshine and 60s on Monday. We will warm back to the 70s through midweek. Clouds will build in on Tuesday ahead of rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20G35

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

