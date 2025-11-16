First Warning Forecast: Clearing out and cooling down

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This morning will start off mild with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s along with breezy conditions out of the SW at 10-20 mph. Spotty sprinkles and showers are possible through noon, though most will stay dry. High temperatures will reach around 70 degrees before dropping during the afternoon as a cold front moves through. A red flag warning is in place for increased fire danger this afternoon as relative humidity drops and breezy conditions out of the NW at 10-20 mph pick up behind the front. Clouds in the morning will give way to clear skies during the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s for most.

Tomorrow will be a cool and pleasant fall day, with highs in the 50s along with sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy once again, with winds out of the WNW at 10-20 mph, increased fire danger is possible once again tomorrow. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. We'll start with sunshine on Tuesday with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Some showers are possible after sunset as a weak low-pressure system moves closer. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid 50s.

Temperatures will slowly increase to round out the week. By Saturday we could see 70 degrees again, along with rain chances increasing this weekend as well.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)