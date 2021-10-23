First Warning Forecast: Clearing overnight, temps in the 50s Saturday morning

First Warning Forecast:

Expect gradual clearing overnight tonight. Showers will be possible across North Carolina. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Clouds will linger for Saturday with a spotty shower possible. Highs will drop to near 70 tomorrow, closer to normal for this time of year. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs warming back to the mid 70s.

We are going to see another soggy weather pattern next week as several frontal systems moves through back-to-back. Showers will move in late on Monday and linger through most of Tuesday. Another round of rain will move in by Thursday.