First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and cooler, Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler stretch through midweek. Warming back to the 70s to end the week. Tracking rain and wind for the weekend.

A soggy start early this morning but the rain will move out by sunrise. Clouds will clear out by midday and we will see sunshine this afternoon. Highs will return to the mid and upper 50s with a slight NE wind.

WTKR News 3

Sunshine will continue Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Warmer air returns on Friday with highs climbing to the low 70s. Clouds will build in through the day with a few showers possible by Friday night.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Clouds and rain on Saturday with an isolated storm possible. It will be warm and windy with highs in the mid 70s and wind gusts to near 40 mph. We will see sunshine on Sunday with highs falling to the upper 50s.

WTKR News 3

Today: Showers Early, Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

WTKR News 3



Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

