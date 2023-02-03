First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies, falling temperatures, and windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies and windy today with falling temperatures. Sunny and cold on Saturday. Warmer with more clouds on Sunday.

We will start with mostly cloudy skies this morning and a few leftover showers, mainly in NC. Temperatures will start in the low 40s but fall into the mid 30s this afternoon. Clouds will clear out through the day as winds ramp up. Expect a north wind at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

WTKR News 3

Even colder air will move in to start the weekend. Temperatures will drop to near 20 Saturday morning with a wind chill near 10. Highs will only reach the mid 30s Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will relax by midday.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will jump 20 degrees on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible.

Highs will climb back to the 60s next week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lows near 20. Winds: N 10-15 G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

