First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies overnight, still cold with lows in the 20s

First Warning Forecast:

Winds relax overnight tonight as lows drop to the upper 20s. Clearing skies will lead to great viewing conditions for 2022s first full moon, the Wolf Moon.

Sunshine will return tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s. We will warm to the mid 50s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

Rain will move in with a cold front Thursday morning but could change over to snow in the afternoon to evening as temperatures fall from the 40s to 30s. Rain and snow chances will linger for Friday and Saturday as the front stalls out near the coast. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s to end the week.