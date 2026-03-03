First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies this afternoon, Warming to the 70s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another gloomy start this morning but clearing out this afternoon. Several days in the 70s to end the week.

Watch out for clouds, fog, and showers this morning. Skies will start to clear this afternoon with temperatures warming into the 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Even warmer for the second half of the week. Highs will climb to near 70 on Wednesday and the mid 70s for Thursday and Friday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Highs will linger in the low to mid 70s this weekend. We are tracking a cold front that will bring in showers on Sunday.

Today: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

