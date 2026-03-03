Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies this afternoon, Warming to the 70s to end the week

Tuesday Morning Weather Webcast
ADI Temperature Forecast.png
Temperature Bar Graph (21).png
Surface Map (7).png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Another gloomy start this morning but clearing out this afternoon. Several days in the 70s to end the week.

Watch out for clouds, fog, and showers this morning. Skies will start to clear this afternoon with temperatures warming into the 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Day Planner - AM.png

Even warmer for the second half of the week. Highs will climb to near 70 on Wednesday and the mid 70s for Thursday and Friday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Temperature Bar Graph (21).png

Highs will linger in the low to mid 70s this weekend. We are tracking a cold front that will bring in showers on Sunday.

Surface Map (7).png

Today: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

