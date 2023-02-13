First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies today, Warming to the 70s later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start but back to sunshine today. Warming to the 60s and 70s later this week. Tracking rain for Friday.

Our soggy weather will linger early this morning. Showers will move out by mid-morning and clouds should clear out by midday. Expect sunshine with highs in the upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will gradually back down throughout the day.

Sunny skies will continue with highs in the mid to upper 50s for Valentine’s Day. Clouds will start to build in Tuesday night.

We will take a big step warmer on Wednesday with highs climbing to the upper 60s. We will return to the 70s on Thursday. Expect a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) both days with a spotty shower possible.

Rain will build in with a cold front on Friday. The front will also bring in colder air for the weekend. Highs will drop from the 60s on Friday to the 40s on Saturday. It will also be windy to end the work week and start the weekend.

Today: Showers Early, Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

