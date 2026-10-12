First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies with warmer weather moving in

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This morning we'll see cloudy skies and patchy drizzle with temperatures in the 60s. High temperatures today will be seasonable in the mid 70s, with breezy conditions out of the NW at 10-15 mph. Clouds will begin to clear out this afternoon, with clear skies emerging this evening. A pretty sunset is likely this evening. Overnight clear skies are expected with calmer winds and lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow will be clear and warm, with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Winds will be lighter out of the SW at 5-10 mph. We'll see dry conditions throughout the day, and clear skies overnight. Mostly sunny skies will carry over into Wednesday, with high temperatures jumping to near record levels in the upper 80s. Temperatures will cool down Thursday after a cold front moves through Wednesday night.

On Friday we'll see another round of warm weather ahead of a system that moves in Friday night. On Friday night a strong cold front will bring some showers along with dramatically falling temperatures on Saturday. Temperatures will likely start in the upper 60s/low 70s Saturday before dropping into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. On Sunday cool conditions and clear skies return.

TROPICS:

We're watching an area of interest near Cabo Verde that has a 20% chance of development over the coming week. Other than that the Atlantic has returned to quiet conditions.

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