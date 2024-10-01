First Warning Forecast: Clouds and rain again today, Sunshine to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clouds and showers again today. More sunshine and very comfortable to end the week.

Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and isolated storms. Highs will only reach the mid 70s and it will still be muggy. Strong E/NE winds coupled with the raised river levels from recent rainfall could lead to some minor level tidal flooding over the next several high tide cycles.

WTKR News 3

Clouds will start to clear out on Wednesday and rain chances will drop. Expect more sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to end the work week. The wind will also relax for the end of the week.

The weekend forecast looks good. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Kirk forecast to strengthen to a major hurricane over the central Atlantic. A west to northwest motion is expected over the next few days. Kirk is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday and could become a major hurricane on Wednesday night or Thursday.

WTKR News 3

Watching an area over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions could support some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it moves generally northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

Tracking a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. A tropical depression is very likely to form during the next few days while it moves slowly west over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR