First Warning Forecast: Clouds and rain to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More clouds and rain to end the work week… We will see a mix of clouds today, partly to mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and storms possible. Highs will only reach the mid 80s today, but it will still be muggy.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday with a bigger chance for showers and storms. Highs will only reach 80 tomorrow, but it will remain humid. Northeast winds will kick up tomorrow with rough surf as an area of low pressure tracks off the East Coast.

Clouds will clear out through the day on Saturday with lower rain chances. Expect more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will return to the low and mid 80s this weekend, near normal for this time of year. It will still be humid, making it feel more like summer than fall.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Nicholas is nearly stationary over southern Louisiana. It is expected to gradually move north over the next couple of days as it evolves into a post-tropical remnant low.

Tracking an area of low pressure located more than 500 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are still expected to remain conducive for development and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days. This system is expected to move west to WNW across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

Tracking a broad low pressure system located several hundred miles to the SSE of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development and a tropical depression is still likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves NNW to north off the southeast U.S. coast. Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts later this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

