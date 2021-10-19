First Warning Forecast: Clouds building overnight, back to near 80 on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Not as chilly overnight with increasing clouds and lows in the low 50s.

We'll start our Wednesday with a brief period of clouds. By the afternoon, skies will clear, and feature wall-to-wall sunshine. Southwest winds will boost highs in the mid 70s.

More sunshine expected Thursday, and it will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will soar to the low 80s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will ramp up out of the southwest between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday will feature a chance of rain with a few storms as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.Showers could linger early Saturday morning before rapid clearing takes place just in time for the weekend. Along with increasing sunshine, it'll be noticeably cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 60s.