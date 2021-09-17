First Warning Forecast: Clouds, rain, and wind to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A messy end the work week… An area of low pressure is moving just off the coast, bringing us more clouds, rain, and wind. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers mixed in throughout the day. An isolated storm or heavy downpours is possible. Winds will ramp up today, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25+ mph. Expect rough surf and a high risk for rip currents. Highs will struggle to reach 80, but it will still be muggy.

Clouds will clear out through the day on Saturday with lower rain chances. Expect more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will return to the low and mid 80s this weekend, but it will still be humid.

Expect sunshine to start next week with highs in the low 80s, near normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a tropical wave and broad area of low pressure located about 1100 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could still form over the weekend. This system is expected to move west to WNW at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

A broad area of low pressure is located about 100 miles southeast of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Although the circulation of this system has become a little better defined since yesterday, the associated showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized and located mainly well to the east of the center. Environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the system moves north to NNE off the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts. Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts through this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

Tracking a tropical wave located a few hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be only marginally conducive, and development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur over the next few days while the system moves WNW to NW over the far eastern Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

