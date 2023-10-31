First Warning Forecast: Clouds, showers, and much cooler for Halloween

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A gloomy Halloween with clouds, showers, and a big cool down. Highs in the 50s through midweek. Warming back to the 70s this weekend.

Widespread clouds today with showers mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will linger in the mid 50s and it will be breezy with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. Clouds and showers will continue for trick-or-treating with temperatures falling from the low 50s to the upper 40s.

Skies will clear on Wednesday, but it will be chilly and windy. Highs will only reach the low 50s with a strong north wind gusting to 30 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s through midweek.

Expect lots of sunshine to end the work week with a slow warming trend. Highs will reach the 60s on Friday and the low 70s for the weekend.

Today: Cloudy, Showers, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NE 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers, Breezy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N/NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Clearing, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tracking a trough of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development during the next several days while the system moves west over the central and southwestern Caribbean Sea. A tropical depression is likely to form later this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

